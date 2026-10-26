Streams & Screens: South Korea
Defining Viewing Behavior and Ad Engagement
Conducted in Q3 2026, Streams & Screens: South Korea surveyed 905 adults who watch ad-supported streaming video. It examines viewing growth, mobile, connected TV (CTV) and IPTV habits, co-viewing, live streams, vertical video, and responses to emerging ad formats and generative AI. Together, these insights provide clear guidance for brands looking to capture attention in one of Asia’s largest expanding streaming markets.
In South Korea, streaming has become a truly cross-screen behavior. Mobile keeps audiences connected throughout the day, while CTV brings higher attention during premium, primetime viewing moments. For brands, the opportunity is not to choose one screen over another, but to understand the role each plays in the consumer journey and build integrated strategies that connect reach, relevance and engagement. Magnite’s research highlights why cross-screen planning is becoming essential to creating more effective streaming advertising experiences in Korea.
Junsu Bae
Associate Vice President, Media Solutions, Korea
WPP Media
With ad-supported streaming central to a fragmented media landscape in South Korea, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale. Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviors and preferences of local audiences.
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Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviours and preferences of Korean audiences.
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