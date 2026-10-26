Streaming Is Growing, Amidst a Fragmented Landscape: The majority of viewers in South Korea are streaming more than they were last year. While already using an average of 5 different services to stream video, 35% plan to sign up for a new one within the next year. 67% of streamers are watching content via ad supported services, meaning brands have the opportunity to reach a larger portion of viewers.

Mobile Leads, While TV Creates Shared Moments: While smartphones are the most popular device for viewing in South Korea, 69% are using CTV/IPTV for streaming video. Ads shown on CTV benefit from co-viewing with both increased reach and improved attitudinal metrics. Brands can maximize impact by pairing these high-value CTV placements with mobile advertisements, which increases likelihood to take action among 56% of viewers.