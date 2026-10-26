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Streams & Screens: South Korea

Defining Viewing Behavior and Ad Engagement

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Magnite’s latest study explores how audiences in South Korea are engaging with ad-supported streaming and what this means for advertisers seeking more effective ways to reach viewers.

Conducted in Q3 2026, Streams & Screens: South Korea surveyed 905 adults who watch ad-supported streaming video. It examines viewing growth, mobile, connected TV (CTV) and IPTV habits, co-viewing, live streams, vertical video, and responses to emerging ad formats and generative AI. Together, these insights provide clear guidance for brands looking to capture attention in one of Asia’s largest expanding streaming markets.

In South Korea, streaming has become a truly cross-screen behavior. Mobile keeps audiences connected throughout the day, while CTV brings higher attention during premium, primetime viewing moments. For brands, the opportunity is not to choose one screen over another, but to understand the role each plays in the consumer journey and build integrated strategies that connect reach, relevance and engagement. Magnite’s research highlights why cross-screen planning is becoming essential to creating more effective streaming advertising experiences in Korea.

Junsu Bae

Associate Vice President, Media Solutions, Korea

WPP Media

Key Findings

Streaming Is Growing, Amidst a Fragmented Landscape: The majority of viewers in South Korea are streaming more than they were last year. While already using an average of 5 different services to stream video, 35% plan to sign up for a new one within the next year. 67% of streamers are watching content via ad supported services, meaning brands have the opportunity to reach a larger portion of viewers.

Mobile Leads, While TV Creates Shared Moments: While smartphones are the most popular device for viewing in South Korea, 69% are using CTV/IPTV for streaming video. Ads shown on CTV benefit from co-viewing with both increased reach and improved attitudinal metrics. Brands can maximize impact by pairing these high-value CTV placements with mobile advertisements, which increases likelihood to take action among 56% of viewers.

Live Streaming and Vertical Video Offer More Ways to Engage: 72% of viewers live stream content at least once a month, while 95% regularly watch some form of vertical video. Both environments offer advertisers new ways to connect with a receptive audience outside of traditional ad placements. 22% regularly act on ads shown within vertical video, while 46% are more likely to remember brands that advertise during live streams compared to on demand content.

New Ad Formats Provide Room to Innovate: South Korean viewers are open to new ad experiences, whether that be how they are created or displayed. Consumer sentiment towards emerging formats such as Actionable, Homescreen and Pause ads is high. Similarly, 52% streamers are open to brands employing generative AI to help create and personalize ad content. Altogether, these represent considerable opportunities for brands who are willing to innovate.

With ad-supported streaming central to a fragmented media landscape in South Korea, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale. Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviors and preferences of local audiences.

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Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviours and preferences of Korean audiences.

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